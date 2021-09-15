Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
Puget Sound Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on a 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 2311 93rd Ave, in Tumwater, Wash, about eight miles south of Olympia, Wash The property is...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has acquired the Anson, a recently completed 301-unit apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 950 Brittany Park Drive, from its developer, Oxford Properties, also of Atlanta...
Investment manager Imperium Capital has quickly moved into the industrial outdoor-storage facility sector, a long-overlooked niche, and is aiming to make more than $250 million of investments in the sector in the coming year The New York company,...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Invesco Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $342,105/unit, for the 190-unit J Harbor Park at North Point apartment property in Reston, Va The Bozzuto Group sold the property, which it had developed...
Livingston Properties has paid $2655 million, or nearly $200/sf, for a pair of retail centers totaling 133,705 square feet in Hoover, Ala, and Huntsville, Ala The Warner Robbins, Ga, developer bought the properties from GBT Realty, which was...
Trion Properties has paid $35 million, or $121,528/unit, for the 288-unit Crescent Commons apartment property in Fayetteville, NC The West Hollywood, Calif, apartment investor bought the property, which was built in phases in 2002 and 2006, from...
San Francisco Business Times Yelp Inc has agreed to lease 53,596 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office property in San Francisco The web site operator that publishes business reviews will occupy three of the 30 floors at 350 Mission...
Real Estate NJ Coltown Properties has sold a portfolio of 134 apartment units in Jersey City, NJ, for $215 million, or $160,448/unit West of Hudson Properties acquired the portfolio, which is comprised of buildings at 150 and 154 Belmont Ave,...