The Real Deal The 203-room Civilian hotel is set to open next month in Manhattan A venture of hotelier Jason Pomeranc, Joy Construction, Madd Equities and Atlas Hospitality is developing the property, which will have a restaurant, guest lounge,...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc is looking to develop a 64,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility on Long Island, NY The online retail giant plans to submit a proposal to the Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals this week The industrial property,...
South Florida Business Journal A Related Group affiliate has lined up $6986 million of construction financing for the Manor Miramar apartment project in that Florida city Wells Fargo Bank provided the loan The project is slated to break ground early...
Real Estate NJ Claremont Development plans on building a 444-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 23-story building, at 619 Grove St, will have 5,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, 18,500 sf of indoor and outdoor amenity...
Commercial Observer Tritec Real Estate has secured $113 million of financing for the development of the 418-unit Bay Shore Residences apartment property in Bay Shore, NY Truist Financial Corp and Santander Bank provided the four-year, floating-rate...
Commercial Observer Atlas Capital Group has agreed to pay $506 million, or $555,434/unit, for Denizen Bushwick, a 911-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York investor is buying the complex from All Year Holdings Ltd of New York An All...
Puget Sound Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on a 11 million-square-foot industrial property at 2311 93rd Ave, in Tumwater, Wash, about eight miles south of Olympia, Wash The property is...
San Antonio Business Journal Casey Development Ltd is building the 303-unit Tacara at Crosswinds apartment complex in San Antonio The nine-building developing is being constructed at 11411 Crosswinds Way, along Interstate 35 and just south of...
South Florida Business Journal The Hialeah, Fla, Housing Authority wants to build an eight-story apartment property with 152 units in that city The project is being planned for a 221-acre site at 150 East First Ave Plans include a four-story parking...