Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
Houston Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently finished work on 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot office building in Houston The 15-story property, at 4200 Westheimer Road, already is fully leased to tenants that include...
REBusiness Online Signode has agreed to fully lease the 360,706-square-foot industrial property at 1600 Central Ave in Roselle, Ill Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was represented in the lease by Colliers...
San Francisco Business Times Yelp Inc has agreed to lease 53,596 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office property in San Francisco The web site operator that publishes business reviews will occupy three of the 30 floors at 350 Mission...
REJournals Ally Financial has agreed to lease 55,000 square feet of office space at Schaumburg Towers, an 882,000-sf office property in Schaumburg, Ill, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago Ally’s lease brings the property’s occupancy to...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide rose in August by $25/unit, or 17 percent from the previous month, to $1,539/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That brings to an end a three-month stretch in which month-over-month rents increased at...
Dallas Business Journal Truvant has agreed to lease 355,517 square feet of industrial space in Haslet, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas The manufacturing and packaging services company has started interior work on the...
The volume of sublease office space in the United States reached a record 1324 million square feet at the end of the second quarter - the seventh consecutive quarterly increase - according to Cushman & Wakefield But it was the third straight quarter...
Crain’s Chicago Business ShopperTrak has agreed to lease 28,217 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The retail analytics company previously had been in 52,000 sf at the nearby Willis Tower, where it had been...