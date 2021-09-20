Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blue Magma Residential LLC has paid $88 million, or $87,824/unit, for the 1,002-unit Waterview Apartment Homes in Memphis, Tenn The Tampa, Fla, real estate investor bought the property from CapREIT Inc of...
Affiliates of KKR & Co have provided $4687 million of financing for the construction of the Artise, a 609,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 25-story property, at 788 106th...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $489 million of financing to help fund American Landmark Apartments’ acquisition of what’s now the 338-unit 8 Metro Station apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Blackstone Group and TruAmerica Multifamily that earlier this year bought a portfolio of 66 apartment properties with 5,800 units in San Diego has lined up $890 million of financing...
CIM Group has provided $675 million of financing to help fund the purchase and renovation of the 189-room Villa Florence hotel in San Francisco As reported, a venture of AWH Partners and the Roxborough Group bought the property for $875 million, or...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has lined up $913 million of construction financing for its Solemar condominium project in Pompano Beach, Fla CIBC Bank USA provided the loan Ground on the 150-unit project broke in...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...