Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blue Magma Residential LLC has paid $88 million, or $87,824/unit, for the 1,002-unit Waterview Apartment Homes in Memphis, Tenn The Tampa, Fla, real estate investor bought the property from CapREIT Inc of...
Black Creek Group has paid $1475 million, or $29864/sf, for North County Corporate Center, a 493,898-square-foot industrial property in Vista, Calif The Denver investment manager bought the property from Barings of Charlotte, NC, which was...
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
South Florida Business Journal Zeta Associates has sold the 56,462-square-foot office property at 10315 USA Today Way in Miramar, Fla, for $18 million, or about $31880/sf CRG, the real estate arm of Clayco of St Louis, bought the building, which...
South Florida Business Journal Apex Group has paid $3725 million, or $37250/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 3301 Quantum Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla The Philadelphia investor acquired the property from a partnership that includes...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold The Collective, a 250-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $72 million, or $288,000/unit The Charlotte company sold the complex, at 2300 North Davidson St, to AMAC Holdings The...
Cincinnati Business Center Opal Holdings has paid $233 million, or $5825/sf, for Xerox Distribution Center, a 400,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The New York investment firm purchased the property from the Hollingsworth Cos,...
Tara Investment Group has paid $3375 million, or $164,634/unit, for the Ledges at West Campus, a 205-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Montecito, Calif, company, an affiliate of Shefflin Investments, purchased the property from Berger...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has acquired a portfolio of four apartment properties with more than 1,200 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The local investor bought the properties from their developer, JLB Partners NorthMarq brokered the...