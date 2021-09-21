Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal MMI Development has proposed building the Fieldstream Village mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla The local developer plans to bring its proposal to the Orange County, Fla, Board of County Commissioners next month Its proposal...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings has bought One & Two Fairview Center, a two-building office complex with a total of 182,841 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $4625 million, or about $25295/sf The Boston real...
Charlotte Business Journal Shaw Resources Inc is developing a mixed-use project in Cornelius, NC, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, NC The Cornelius Board of Commissioners last night approved a rezoning request for the project’s 10-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Luna Upper Westside, a 345-unit apartment complex in Atlanta, for $122 million, or about $353,623/unit The acquisition is the first for the Chicago REIT in the Atlanta region in nearly a...
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
Milwaukee Business Journal Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc has filed plans to build Seasons at Franklin, a 252-unit apartment property in Franklin, Wis The Milwaukee developer is planning to build the property at the intersection of 27th...
South Florida Business Journal Zeta Associates has sold the 56,462-square-foot office property at 10315 USA Today Way in Miramar, Fla, for $18 million, or about $31880/sf CRG, the real estate arm of Clayco of St Louis, bought the building, which...
South Florida Business Journal Apex Group has paid $3725 million, or $37250/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 3301 Quantum Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla The Philadelphia investor acquired the property from a partnership that includes...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold The Collective, a 250-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $72 million, or $288,000/unit The Charlotte company sold the complex, at 2300 North Davidson St, to AMAC Holdings The...