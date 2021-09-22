Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of Harmony Housing has paid $3915 million, or about $98,863/unit, for the 396-unit Traditions Bloomington apartment property in Bloomington, Ill The Douglasville, Ga, company bought the property from Dominium of Plymouth, Minn, which...
Clarion Partners has acquired a 70 percent stake in Alexandria Center, a 290,111-square-foot life-sciences property in downtown Seattle, in a deal that values the property at $364 million, or about $1,254/sf The New York investment manager purchased...
EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $5725 million, or $812/sf, for a 70,500-square-foot industrial building in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The Denver investment manager bought the property, on a nearly three-acre site at 55-30 46th St,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $485 million, or about $54,189/unit, for Solana Beach Storage, an 895-unit self-storage facility in Solana Beach, Calif The seller was not disclosed Cushman &...
A venture of JBG Smith Properties and Landmark Partners has sold 500 L’Enfant Plaza SW, a 215,218-square-foot office building in Washington, DC, for $167 million, or $77596/sf An undisclosed foreign investor bought the 12-story property, which...
Kilroy Realty Corp has paid $490 million, or $90909/sf, for West 8th, a 539,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of DWS Group, which had acquired it in 2016 for $370...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
A venture of Synergy Investments and Independencia Asset Management has paid $355 million, or $61043/sf, for the 58,156-square-foot office property at 35 Medford St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The venture bought the three-story building...
Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google Inc, has agreed to pay $21 billion, or $1,615/sf, for St John’s Terminal, a former warehouse in lower Manhattan that is being redeveloped into office space Alphabet is buying the 13...