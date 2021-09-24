Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preston Giuliano Capital Partners has sold a pair of Tampa, Fla-area apartment properties totaling 503 units for $112 million, or about $222,664/unit The Providence, RI, company sold the properties to 29th Street Capital...
Charlotte Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has bought a pair of mixed-use complexes in Charlotte, NC for a combined $157 million The Arlington, Va, REIT purchased the properties from their developer, Ram Realty Advisors of Charlotte, NC It...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has bought Arrowridge Business Park, a four-building industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $325 million, or about $16704/sf The Boston company acquired the 194,569-square-foot complex from a venture...
Commercial Observer Penn South Capital has sold a 30,000-square-foot office building and two apartment properties in Manhattan for $459 million A group of foreign investors bought the portfolio, whose properties are in the borough’s Hudson...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has agreed to pay $380 million, or $304/sf, for 101 Hudson St, a 125 million-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The Nanuet, NY, company is buying the 42-story property from Mack-Cali Realty Corp, a...
Avanti Residential has paid $159 million, or about $400,503/unit, for Forum Fitzsimons, a 397-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor bought the property from an affiliate of the Pollin Group of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif, which had...
Knightvest Capital has paid $155 million, or about $282,846/unit, for Accolade, a 548-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from Weidner Apartment Homes of Kirkland, Wash, in a deal brokered by...
BSR REIT has paid $938 million, or $263,483/unit, for the 356-unit Aura 36Hundred Apartments in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT, whose common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, bought the property...
Dallas Morning News The Parks Family Trust has bought the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 101,136-square-foot retail property in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Structure...