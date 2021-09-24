Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Lux Living has proposed building a 144-unit apartment property at 1070 South Kingsway Blvd in St Louis The local developer plans to demolish the seven vacant buildings that currently sit on the development site, about four...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preston Giuliano Capital Partners has sold a pair of Tampa, Fla-area apartment properties totaling 503 units for $112 million, or about $222,664/unit The Providence, RI, company sold the properties to 29th Street Capital...
REJournals A venture of CRG and Lexington Realty Trust has broken ground on a 107 million-square-foot industrial property at the Cubes at Etna 70 in Etna, Ohio The property, which will benefit from a 15-year tax abatement, is being built on a...
Avanti Residential has paid $159 million, or about $400,503/unit, for Forum Fitzsimons, a 397-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor bought the property from an affiliate of the Pollin Group of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif, which had...
BSR REIT has paid $938 million, or $263,483/unit, for the 356-unit Aura 36Hundred Apartments in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT, whose common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, bought the property...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has assumed the $1615 million CMBS loan against the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla, which it has purchased for $270 million, or $731,707/room, from KSL Capital Partners It funded the...
Bisnow Community Three Development has filed plans to build a 130-unit residential condominium property at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC The Washington developer plans on breaking ground on the project in the second or third quarter of next year...
Galium Capital has acquired Millennium High Street, a 340-unit apartment property in Houston, funding its purchase with a $707 million loan from PCCP LLC Galium, a Miami real state investor with more than $600 million of properties –...