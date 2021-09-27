Log In or Subscribe to read more
Embrey Partners is breaking ground soon on Seven Oaks, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Antonio developer is building the five-story property at the intersection of North Seven and East Oak streets, about three miles north of...
Bisnow A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Guardian Realty plans on constructing a 530-unit apartment property at 800 Ninth St SW in Washington, DC Jair Lynch, a Washington real estate investor, recently acquired the site and brought on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Codina Partners has broken ground on Paseo Tower, a 20-story apartment building in downtown Doral, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer lined up $5573 million of construction financing for the property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is looking to build an industrial project on a 23-acre development site near Interstate 77 in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC Plans for the site on Hambright and Mt...
Louisville Business First Highgates Development has proposed building a 434-unit residential development at 5604 Mount Washington Road in Louisville, Ky The Toronto developer’s plans include 80 single-family homes that are expected to cost...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided $32 million of financing against the office and retail property at 384-390 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Sutton Management, to retire $211 million...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on two industrial developments totaling 626,348 square feet in Chino, Calif, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building Euclid Industrial...
Community Three Development, which recently purchased a development site at 950 Third Ave NW in Washington, DC, has lined up $60 million of financing to construct a 12-story building with 130 residential condominiums The Washington, DC, developer...
St Louis Business Journal Lux Living has proposed building a 144-unit apartment property at 1070 South Kingsway Blvd in St Louis The local developer plans to demolish the seven vacant buildings that currently sit on the development site, about four...