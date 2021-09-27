Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $337 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 348-unit Arcadian Village apartment property in Charlotte, NC The loan allowed the property’s owner, Monument Real...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Vorea Group, Domain Cos and L+M Development Partners has paid $88 million for the development site at 2-33 50th Ave in Queens, NY Fortress Corp sold the site in a deal brokered by JLL The venture plans on...
Community Three Development, which recently purchased a development site at 950 Third Ave NW in Washington, DC, has lined up $60 million of financing to construct a 12-story building with 130 residential condominiums The Washington, DC, developer...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preston Giuliano Capital Partners has sold a pair of Tampa, Fla-area apartment properties totaling 503 units for $112 million, or about $222,664/unit The Providence, RI, company sold the properties to 29th Street Capital...
Commercial Observer Penn South Capital has sold a 30,000-square-foot office building and two apartment properties in Manhattan for $459 million A group of foreign investors bought the portfolio, whose properties are in the borough’s Hudson...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has agreed to pay $380 million, or $304/sf, for 101 Hudson St, a 125 million-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The Nanuet, NY, company is buying the 42-story property from Mack-Cali Realty Corp, a...