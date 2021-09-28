Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Treeline Multifamily Partners has bought Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Denver residential property investor acquired the property from Sherman Residential of Chicago in a deal brokered...
Dallas Morning News The Parks Family Trust has bought the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 101,136-square-foot retail property in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Structure...
Dallas Morning News Chang Long Investment Corp has acquired the 161,182-square-foot Northpointe Centre office property in Dallas The Plano, Texas, investor bought the property, at 12005 Ford Road, from an unidentified seller Colliers International...
Dallas Morning News Bain Capital Real Estate has bought two 55-and-over residential communities with a combined 360 units in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The properties...
Dallas Morning News James Campbell Co has acquired a pair of industrial properties totaling more than 525,000 square feet in Denton County, Texas The Kapolei, Hawai’i, company bought the buildings, which are part of the Denton Crossing...
Commercial Property Executive DGC Fulfillment has agreed to fully lease Building 8 at Rialto II, a 258,737-square-foot industrial property in Rialto, Calif The logistics company has signed a five-year lease for its space at 1645 West Renaissance...
Real Estate NJ TopPop has signed a lease to fully occupy the 63,347-square-foot warehouse at 6901 North Crescent Blvd in the Philadelphia suburb of Pennsauken, NJ The packaging company, which specializes in frozen alcoholic beverages, expects to...
Houston Business Journal Work has started on a 12 million-square-foot warehouse property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The property is being built at 6563 FM 1405 in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park It will have 40-foot clear heights,...
Austin Business Journal Edens has bought the Springdale Shopping Center, a 163,145-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Forge Capital Partners of Tampa, Fla, sold the property and was represented in the deal...