Triangle Business Journal Ferncroft Capital has bought a 454,838-square-foot office complex in Raleigh, NC, for $63 million, or $140/sf The Charlotte, NC, investor acquired the property, which sits on 405 acres at 1000 and 1100 Corporate Center...
Boston Real Estate Times Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology company, has fully leased a 228,000-square-foot life-sciences property that’s under development in Boston Marcus Partners is developing the property, which will consist of a 219,000-sf...
The Real Deal A group of investors has sold a 71 percent stake in the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 5,581-unit property at $18 billion, or $322,523/unit Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale The...
Rentvcom A venture of CH Realty Partners LLC and Blumenfeld Development Group has paid $575 million, or about $17238/sf, for Harvill Logistics Center, a 333,572-square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif CH Realty, of Los Angeles, and...
San Antonio Business Journal Treeline Multifamily Partners has bought Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Denver residential property investor acquired the property from Sherman Residential of Chicago in a deal brokered...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
Regency Multi-Family has paid $34 million, or about $213,836/unit, for Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Champaign, Ill, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has paid $1665 million, or about $25704/sf, for a 64,777-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the industrial property, which was built on a 33-acre in 2000, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...