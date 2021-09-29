Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...
Bisnow A venture led by Toll Brothers Inc is constructing the 1,100-unit Banner Lane apartment property in Washington, DC The project’s 67-acre development site is bounded by M, F and L streets and First Place NW It formerly had housed the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of FCP and Aventon Cos is planning to build a 396-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The property, dubbed Aventon Crossing, is being planned for a 22-acre site at 24479 US Highway 19 North that formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Ground has broken on Alta West Moreland, a 308-unit multifamily project in Charlotte, NC A venture of GTIS Partners and Wood Partners is the project’s developer Alta West Moreland, at 2016 West Moreland St, will...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
Capitol Seniors Housing has broken ground on The Outlook at Hamilton Town, an age-restricted apartment property with 164 units in Noblesville, Ind The Washington, DC, developer is building the property at the intersection of Norell Road and Harrel...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine apartment properties with a total of 2,555 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The Houston investor acquired the portfolio from Raven Multifamily of Plano, Texas, in a deal brokered...
Orlando Business Journal Plans are being submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials next month for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse project The industrial property is being planned for 82 acres south of Industrial Lane and east of South Poinciana...