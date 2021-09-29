Log In or Subscribe to read more
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of FCP and Aventon Cos is planning to build a 396-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The property, dubbed Aventon Crossing, is being planned for a 22-acre site at 24479 US Highway 19 North that formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Ground has broken on Alta West Moreland, a 308-unit multifamily project in Charlotte, NC A venture of GTIS Partners and Wood Partners is the project’s developer Alta West Moreland, at 2016 West Moreland St, will...
Cambridge Holdings has paid $43 million, or $8471/sf, for the 507,600-square-foot Westpoint II industrial property in the Indianapolis suburb of Mooresville, Ind The Vienna, Va, company bought the building from Ambrose Property Group of...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Griffis Residential has paid $138 million, or about $484,210/unit, for Griffis Lodo, a 285-unit apartment property in Denver The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager purchased the 10-story property from...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine apartment properties with a total of 2,555 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The Houston investor acquired the portfolio from Raven Multifamily of Plano, Texas, in a deal brokered...
Orlando Business Journal Plans are being submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials next month for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse project The industrial property is being planned for 82 acres south of Industrial Lane and east of South Poinciana...