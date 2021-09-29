Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Wright Runstad & Co and JPMorgan has welcomed its first tenants to The Residences at Rainier Square, a 189-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The apartment units sit on floors 39 through 58 of the Rainier Square building at...
Boston Real Estate Times Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology company, has fully leased a 228,000-square-foot life-sciences property that’s under development in Boston Marcus Partners is developing the property, which will consist of a 219,000-sf...
Rentvcom A venture of CH Realty Partners LLC and Blumenfeld Development Group has paid $575 million, or about $17238/sf, for Harvill Logistics Center, a 333,572-square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif CH Realty, of Los Angeles, and...
Dallas Morning News HGR Industrial Surplus has signed a lease for about 185,000 square feet of industrial space in South Fort Worth, Texas The Euclid, Ohio, industrial machinery and equipment company, which trades in used and surplus industrial...
Embrey Partners is breaking ground soon on Seven Oaks, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Antonio developer is building the five-story property at the intersection of North Seven and East Oak streets, about three miles north of...
The Registry Greystar has paid $98 million, or about $441,441/unit, for Spencer 68, a 222-unit apartment property in Kenmore, Wash The Charleston, SC, company purchased the property from Main Street Property Group of Kirkland, Wash The five-story...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on two industrial developments totaling 626,348 square feet in Chino, Calif, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building Euclid Industrial...
Commercial Property Executive Rockwood Capital has paid $84 million, or $56565/unit, for Lincoln Plaza, a 148,501-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors of...
Commercial Property Executive DGC Fulfillment has agreed to fully lease Building 8 at Rialto II, a 258,737-square-foot industrial property in Rialto, Calif The logistics company has signed a five-year lease for its space at 1645 West Renaissance...