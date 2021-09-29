Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...
Bisnow A venture led by Toll Brothers Inc is constructing the 1,100-unit Banner Lane apartment property in Washington, DC The project’s 67-acre development site is bounded by M, F and L streets and First Place NW It formerly had housed the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of FCP and Aventon Cos is planning to build a 396-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The property, dubbed Aventon Crossing, is being planned for a 22-acre site at 24479 US Highway 19 North that formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Ground has broken on Alta West Moreland, a 308-unit multifamily project in Charlotte, NC A venture of GTIS Partners and Wood Partners is the project’s developer Alta West Moreland, at 2016 West Moreland St, will...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $7713 million of mortgage financing against Superstition Gateway, a 495,204-square-foot open-air retail center in Mesa, Ariz The loan allows the property’s owner, an affiliate of...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...
Capitol Seniors Housing has broken ground on The Outlook at Hamilton Town, an age-restricted apartment property with 164 units in Noblesville, Ind The Washington, DC, developer is building the property at the intersection of Norell Road and Harrel...
Austin Business Journal McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 32-story Austin Property Hotel & Residents in Austin, Texas The Denver real estate company purchased the property, at 600 West Second St, from its developer, Kor Real...