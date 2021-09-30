Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Charlotte Business Journal Paceline Opportunity Fund I has bought a pair of limited-service hotels totaling 228 rooms in Charlotte, NC, for an undisclosed price The fund, which is managed by Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas private equity firm,...
A venture of ASB Real Estate Investments and Cohen Asset Management has paid $217 million, or $33022/sf, for 111 Thomas McGovern Drive, a 65,715-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City, NJ The venture bought the property, which sits on a 34-acre site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal WP Carey Inc has paid $265 million, or $22657/sf, for the 116,963-square-foot industrial property at 20240 South Diamond Lake Road in Rogers, Minn The New York REIT purchased the property from Capital Beverage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has paid $1393 million, or $633,182/unit, for the Cove, a 220-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Mass The company bought the complex from a venture of Alliance...
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $1125 million, or about $459,184/unit, for the Yoo on the Park, a 245-unit apartment property in Atlanta It bought the 25-story building from a venture of...