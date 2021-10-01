Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, Wash, has been appraised at a mere $345 million – less than half the amount owed against it The shopping mall’s $7456 million loan, securitized through WFRBS...
A total of $192 billion of CMBS loans against regional shopping malls have been liquidated since the beginning of 2019, resulting in more than $102 billion of losses to the trusts that held them, according to data compiled by Trepp LLC...
The $1289 million CMBS loan and a $17 million mezzanine loan against the Princeton Pike Corporate Center, with 809,458 square feet of office space in Lawrenceville, NJ, have been modified, with their amortization requirement lifted The senior loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $16169 million loan against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, which wasn’t paid off at its May maturity, has been extended by two years to May 2023 The extension was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, Ore, has been re-appraised at a value of only $324 million – more than one-third less than is owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted this morning by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The outsized losses that Fitch Ratings is projecting from three loans in the collateral pool of Benchmark Mortgage Trust, 2018-B7, have prompted it to downgrade two of the deal’s principal-paying...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has agreed to pay $380 million, or $304/sf, for 101 Hudson St, a 125 million-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The Nanuet, NY, company is buying the 42-story property from Mack-Cali Realty Corp, a...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has assumed the $1615 million CMBS loan against the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla, which it has purchased for $270 million, or $731,707/room, from KSL Capital Partners It funded the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that holds a $1199 million loan against the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust, 2011-C2,...