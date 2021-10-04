Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 677 units in suburban Houston and Dallas Praedium Group owns the properties: the 347-unit Norra, at 1801 North Summit Ave in the...
RMWC has provided $21 million of construction financing for the Illustrator, a proposed 75-unit apartment property at 600 North Ave in New Rochelle, NY The loan was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors, which also helped structure the property...
The Real Deal Oaktree Capital Management has paid $336 million for the retail condominium space at 90 Greene St in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager bought the space from a venture of 60 Guilders and Meadow Partners, which had purchased...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has paid $588 million, or $296,970/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Queens, NY The New York investor bought the properties from the Joseph Bruno Trust Marcus & Millichap brokered...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
A venture of Dostart Development Co and Sares Regis Group has secured $182 million of financing for the construction of 220 Park, a 184,000-square-foot office property in Burlingame, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through an Australian pension fund...
Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
The Real Deal The Vanbarton Group is offering for sale the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in Manhattan The New York investment manager has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the 24-story building, which will become vacant...