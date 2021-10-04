Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $75 million for 19 industrial buildings with a combined 904,000 square feet in Philadelphia and its suburbs The portfolio includes 900 Kennedy Blvd, with 42,000 sf in Somerdale, NJ; 7746 Dungan Road,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Target Corp has fully leased a 331,428-square-foot warehouse that is under development in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa Novaya Real Estate is constructing the property and expects to complete it by the...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stoltz Management is offering for sale the 103,905-square-foot office building at 2300 Chestnut St in Philadelphia The Bala Cynwyd, Pa, company has hired JLL to market the property, which could sell for $40 million, or...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...
Bisnow A venture led by Toll Brothers Inc is constructing the 1,100-unit Banner Lane apartment property in Washington, DC The project’s 67-acre development site is bounded by M, F and L streets and First Place NW It formerly had housed the...
DermTech Inc has agreed to lease 96,000 square feet at Del Mar Corporate Center, a 579,364-sf office and life-science property in San Diego The dermatology company is taking its space at 12340 El Camino Real, about 18 miles north of downtown San...
Boston Real Estate Times Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology company, has fully leased a 228,000-square-foot life-sciences property that’s under development in Boston Marcus Partners is developing the property, which will consist of a 219,000-sf...