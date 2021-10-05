Log In or Subscribe to read more
Unico Properties has paid $855 million, or $50155/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a total of 170,472 square feet in Denver’s LoDo, or Lower Downtown, district The Seattle investment manager bought the properties – 1755 Blake St,...
The Real Deal A venture of Hopson Development Holdings and Silverback Development has filed plans for a 191-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 35-story property, at 131-141 East 47th St, has a projected sellout of more than $3207...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $118 million, or $483,607/unit, for Vistas of Port Jefferson, a 244-unit age-restricted apartment property in Jefferson Station, NY The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the Long Island,...
Stag Industrial Inc has paid $285 million for two properties with a combined 247,056 square feet in suburban Boston The Boston REIT paid $152 million, or $11875/sf, for the 128,000-sf building at 4 Robert Bonazzoli Road in Hudson, Mass, and $133...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Organization has lined up $320 million of financing against 850 Third Ave, a 617,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan HPS Investment Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Ironhound Management The debt...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $75 million for 19 industrial buildings with a combined 904,000 square feet in Philadelphia and its suburbs The portfolio includes 900 Kennedy Blvd, with 42,000 sf in Somerdale, NJ; 7746 Dungan Road,...
AZ Big Media Strategic Office Partners has paid $132 million, or $440/sf, for a pair of recently completed office buildings at the Rio2100 Business Park in Phoenix The local real estate investment company purchased the buildings, totaling 300,000...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $467 million, or $172,963/unit, for the Estates at Canyon Ridge, a 270-unit apartment property in San Antonio The deal is the first for the Los Angeles investment manager and increases its Texas portfolio to five...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal GPI Cos has paid $239 million, or $46876/sf, for the 50,986-square-foot medical-office building at 2701 West Alameda Ave in Burbank, Calif The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the property from a...