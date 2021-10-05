Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business McSam Hotel Group has sold the 518-room Hyatt Place hotel at 350 West 39th St in Manhattan for $166 million, or $320,463/room The buyer was not disclosed The Great Neck, NY, company had developed the property two...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $118 million, or $483,607/unit, for Vistas of Port Jefferson, a 244-unit age-restricted apartment property in Jefferson Station, NY The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the Long Island,...
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co is planning to build Natomas Advanced Logistics Center, a 185,973-square-foot industrial property in Sacramento, Calif PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Panattoni, of Reno, Nev, are...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Organization has lined up $320 million of financing against 850 Third Ave, a 617,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan HPS Investment Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Ironhound Management The debt...
REJournals A venture of Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur has broken ground on the 227-room Godfrey Hotel in Detroit It is slated for completion in 2023 Oxford Capital, of Chicago, and Hunter Pasteur, of Farmington Hills, Mich, are building...
The Real Deal Oaktree Capital Management has paid $336 million for the retail condominium space at 90 Greene St in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager bought the space from a venture of 60 Guilders and Meadow Partners, which had purchased...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has paid $588 million, or $296,970/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Queens, NY The New York investor bought the properties from the Joseph Bruno Trust Marcus & Millichap brokered...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on the 200-unit Talamore Senior Living Woodbury in Woodbury, Minn, about 20 miles east of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the seniors-housing property at the intersection of Hudson Road and Settlers Ridge...
Austin Business Journal AHS Residential is about to start work on a 204-unit apartment complex in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Miami developer is building the property on a 10-acre site along Exchange Boulevard, north...