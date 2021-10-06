Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates has paid $335 million, or about $7371/sf, for the 454,456-square-foot industrial building at 11200 Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia Ivy Realty of Greenwich,...
MCA Realty, which recently completed raising capital for its first investment fund, has paid $5306 million for four industrial properties with 377,000 square feet in Las Vegas, Orange, Calif, and the Puget Sound area of Washington state The four...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital has bought the Ben West Palm Beach hotel in South Florida for an undisclosed price The Greenwich, Conn, company acquired the 208-room property from Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has paid $34 million, or $8668/sf, for two shopping centers with a combined 392,237 square feet that are next to each other in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Mich The Baltimore...
Crain’s Chicago Business FullG Capital has paid about $55 million, or $308,988/room, for the 178-room Talbot Hotel in Chicago The Toronto real estate firm purchased the property from an investor group comprised of Sterling Bay Co, Conlon...
JH Real Estate Partners has paid $405 million, or $17940/sf, for Ontario Gateway, a 225,749-sqaure-foot retail center in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Zelman Development Co of Los Angeles, which was...
Real Estate NJ Cammeby’s International has paid $205 million, or $170,833/unit, for the 120-unit Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments in Linden, NJ The New York investor bought the property from an unidentified family office The Kislak Co brokered...
LBX Investments has paid $6725 million, or $26347/sf, for Evergreen Plaza, a 255,249-square-foot retail center in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago The Studio City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a...
Cousins Properties Inc has paid $1448 million, or $49252/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Heights Union office property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta REIT bought the property from a venture of TPA Group of Atlanta and SoHo Capital of Tampa, which...