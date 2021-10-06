Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates has paid $335 million, or about $7371/sf, for the 454,456-square-foot industrial building at 11200 Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia Ivy Realty of Greenwich,...
The $16564 million CMBS loan against the Computer Associates headquarters complex in Islandia, NY, finally has been resolved, through its sale to a venture that is said to include Taconic Capital Partners The transaction's $4155 million of gross...
Commercial Observer Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has signed a 16-year lease for 163,750 square feet at 17xM, a 330,000-sf office project in Washington, DC The law firm will anchor the development, at 1700 M St, which is expected to break ground later...
Baltimore Business Journal An undisclosed local developer has proposed building a 135-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 401 West 26th St, currently is home to an auto repair shop The developer hopes to break ground on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments plunged by another 646 percent last month to $2875 billion, according to Trepp LLC That’s the lowest volume of delinquency...
Crain’s Chicago Business Edelman has agreed to lease 92,000 square feet at the Gogo Building, an 860,000-sf office property in Chicago The public relations firm’s lease is for 15 years It is relocating from 200 East Randolph St, which is...
Regions Bank has struck a deal to buy Sabal Capital Partners’ lending and mortgage servicing operation, bolstering its real estate capital markets operation Sabal, a Pasadena, Calif, lender, specializes in the small-balance sector, meaning it...
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw, Mich, is expected to be taken through a foreclosure auction that's scheduled for the end of the week Cash flow at the property has deteriorated since 2016 as occupancy has declined During last year's first quarter,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $75 million for 19 industrial buildings with a combined 904,000 square feet in Philadelphia and its suburbs The portfolio includes 900 Kennedy Blvd, with 42,000 sf in Somerdale, NJ; 7746 Dungan Road,...