Log In or Subscribe to read more
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate Partners is planning to redevelop the Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston real estate developer had bought the property, at Central Expressway and Spring Creek...
Austin Business Journal Partners Real Estate Co is expected to break ground early next year on TaylorPort Rail Park 01, a 350,000-square-foot industrial property in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the property as part of the RCR...
Rentvcom Intracorp has broken ground on the 178-unit apartment property at 2055 Main St in Irvine, Calif, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, company expects leasing for units to begin in the summer of 2023 The...
Real Estate NJ Cammeby’s International has paid $205 million, or $170,833/unit, for the 120-unit Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments in Linden, NJ The New York investor bought the property from an unidentified family office The Kislak Co brokered...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Baltimore Business Journal An undisclosed local developer has proposed building a 135-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 401 West 26th St, currently is home to an auto repair shop The developer hopes to break ground on the...
The Real Deal A venture of Hopson Development Holdings and Silverback Development has filed plans for a 191-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 35-story property, at 131-141 East 47th St, has a projected sellout of more than $3207...
Crain’s New York Business McSam Hotel Group has sold the 518-room Hyatt Place hotel at 350 West 39th St in Manhattan for $166 million, or $320,463/room The buyer was not disclosed The Great Neck, NY, company had developed the property two...