Knighthead Funding has provided $33 million of construction financing for Pie Town, a proposed residential project at 629 7th Ave South in Nashville, Tenn The property is being planned for a one-acre site in the city’s Pie Town area, in the...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bigos Management has proposed building a 233-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The three-acre development site, at the northwest corner of Interstate 394 and Highway 169, about eight miles west of the...
Dallas Morning News Fairfield Residential has plans to build a 475-unit residential project in Dallas Work is expected to start soon on the four-story development, which is being built at 7777 Manderville Lane It will cost more than $70 million to...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital has bought the Ben West Palm Beach hotel in South Florida for an undisclosed price The Greenwich, Conn, company acquired the 208-room property from Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC The...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...