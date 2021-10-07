Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...
Milwaukee Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $704 million, or $25143/sf, for the 280,000-square-foot office property at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The Louisville, Colo, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News Fairfield Residential has plans to build a 475-unit residential project in Dallas Work is expected to start soon on the four-story development, which is being built at 7777 Manderville Lane It will cost more than $70 million to...
Crain’s Chicago Business FullG Capital has paid about $55 million, or $308,988/room, for the 178-room Talbot Hotel in Chicago The Toronto real estate firm purchased the property from an investor group comprised of Sterling Bay Co, Conlon...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate Partners is planning to redevelop the Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston real estate developer had bought the property, at Central Expressway and Spring Creek...
Austin Business Journal Partners Real Estate Co is expected to break ground early next year on TaylorPort Rail Park 01, a 350,000-square-foot industrial property in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the property as part of the RCR...