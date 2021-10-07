Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $704 million, or $25143/sf, for the 280,000-square-foot office property at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The Louisville, Colo, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News Fairfield Residential has plans to build a 475-unit residential project in Dallas Work is expected to start soon on the four-story development, which is being built at 7777 Manderville Lane It will cost more than $70 million to...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates has paid $335 million, or about $7371/sf, for the 454,456-square-foot industrial building at 11200 Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia Ivy Realty of Greenwich,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $989 million, or $233,255/unit, for the 424-unit Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks apartment property in Miami The Atlanta investment manager bought the complex from American Landmark...
MCA Realty, which recently completed raising capital for its first investment fund, has paid $5306 million for four industrial properties with 377,000 square feet in Las Vegas, Orange, Calif, and the Puget Sound area of Washington state The four...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital has bought the Ben West Palm Beach hotel in South Florida for an undisclosed price The Greenwich, Conn, company acquired the 208-room property from Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has paid $34 million, or $8668/sf, for two shopping centers with a combined 392,237 square feet that are next to each other in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Mich The Baltimore...
Crain’s Chicago Business FullG Capital has paid about $55 million, or $308,988/room, for the 178-room Talbot Hotel in Chicago The Toronto real estate firm purchased the property from an investor group comprised of Sterling Bay Co, Conlon...