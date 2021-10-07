Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bigos Management has proposed building a 233-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The three-acre development site, at the northwest corner of Interstate 394 and Highway 169, about eight miles west of the...
Dallas Business Journal A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has bought 820 Exchange, a 952,764-square-foot industrial property in Haltom City, Texas, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth, Texas A venture of LGE Design Build and...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate Partners is planning to redevelop the Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston real estate developer had bought the property, at Central Expressway and Spring Creek...
Austin Business Journal Partners Real Estate Co is expected to break ground early next year on TaylorPort Rail Park 01, a 350,000-square-foot industrial property in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the property as part of the RCR...
Rentvcom Intracorp has broken ground on the 178-unit apartment property at 2055 Main St in Irvine, Calif, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, company expects leasing for units to begin in the summer of 2023 The...