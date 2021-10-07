Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States grew by $6074 billion, or 15 percent during the second quarter, to $398 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
The $16564 million CMBS loan against the Computer Associates headquarters complex in Islandia, NY, finally has been resolved, through its sale to a venture that is said to include Taconic Capital Partners The transaction's $4155 million of gross...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments plunged by another 646 percent last month to $2875 billion, according to Trepp LLC That’s the lowest volume of delinquency...
Regions Bank has struck a deal to buy Sabal Capital Partners’ lending and mortgage servicing operation, bolstering its real estate capital markets operation Sabal, a Pasadena, Calif, lender, specializes in the small-balance sector, meaning it...
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw, Mich, is expected to be taken through a foreclosure auction that's scheduled for the end of the week Cash flow at the property has deteriorated since 2016 as occupancy has declined During last year's first quarter,...
An affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC has bought the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit The sales price was not disclosed An affiliate of the Ferchill Group of Cleveland was the seller As part of its purchase, Oxford Capital...
Private-label CMBS issuance during the third quarter totaled $2233 billion, more than double the $104 billion issued during the same period a year ago and well exceeding the $182 billion of issuance in 2019 That brings year-to-date issuance to $676...