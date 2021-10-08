Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
Real Estate NJ Cammeby’s International has paid $205 million, or $170,833/unit, for the 120-unit Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments in Linden, NJ The New York investor bought the property from an unidentified family office The Kislak Co brokered...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Commercial Observer AHRC New York City is offering for sale the development site at 32-03 and 31-17 39th Ave in Queens, NY The New York nonprofit that works with people with developmental disabilities has hired Denham Wolf Real Estate Services to...
The Real Deal A venture of Hopson Development Holdings and Silverback Development has filed plans for a 191-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 35-story property, at 131-141 East 47th St, has a projected sellout of more than $3207...
Crain’s New York Business McSam Hotel Group has sold the 518-room Hyatt Place hotel at 350 West 39th St in Manhattan for $166 million, or $320,463/room The buyer was not disclosed The Great Neck, NY, company had developed the property two...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $118 million, or $483,607/unit, for Vistas of Port Jefferson, a 244-unit age-restricted apartment property in Jefferson Station, NY The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the Long Island,...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Organization has lined up $320 million of financing against 850 Third Ave, a 617,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan HPS Investment Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Ironhound Management The debt...