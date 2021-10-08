Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital paid $1064 million, or about $511,538/room, for the 208-room Ben West Palm Beach Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla A previous story did not have the purchase price Concord Hospitality of Raleigh,...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp has plans to develop a 25-story luxury apartment building with 268 units in Dallas’ Uptown area The developer wants to build the property near its 255-room Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel on Fairmont...
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor in affordable- and workforce-housing properties, has paid $30 million, or $176,472 /unit, for the 170-unit Brandywine Townhomes in Goose Creek, SC, which is just north of Charleston, SC The...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...