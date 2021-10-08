Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A joint venture of American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development wants to add more units to the Deseo Grande apartment property, which is currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The venture already is building 365...
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Knighthead Funding has provided $33 million of construction financing for Pie Town, a proposed residential project at 629 7th Ave South in Nashville, Tenn The property is being planned for a one-acre site in the city’s Pie Town area, in the...
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bigos Management has proposed building a 233-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The three-acre development site, at the northwest corner of Interstate 394 and Highway 169, about eight miles west of the...