Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale a portfolio of four apartment properties with 112 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or...
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital paid $1064 million, or about $511,538/room, for the 208-room Ben West Palm Beach Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla A previous story did not have the purchase price Concord Hospitality of Raleigh,...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor in affordable- and workforce-housing properties, has paid $30 million, or $176,472 /unit, for the 170-unit Brandywine Townhomes in Goose Creek, SC, which is just north of Charleston, SC The...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...