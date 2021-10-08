Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital paid $1064 million, or about $511,538/room, for the 208-room Ben West Palm Beach Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla A previous story did not have the purchase price Concord Hospitality of Raleigh,...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp has plans to develop a 25-story luxury apartment building with 268 units in Dallas’ Uptown area The developer wants to build the property near its 255-room Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel on Fairmont...
Knighthead Funding has provided $33 million of construction financing for Pie Town, a proposed residential project at 629 7th Ave South in Nashville, Tenn The property is being planned for a one-acre site in the city’s Pie Town area, in the...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...