Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kansas City Business Journal Opus Group has broken ground on the first building at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, Mo The 166 million-square-foot property is being built on behalf of Hallmark Cards Inc It is expected to cost $985...
The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale four apartment properties with 109 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or $549,451/unit, for the 10-unit property at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bigos Management has proposed building a 233-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The three-acre development site, at the northwest corner of Interstate 394 and Highway 169, about eight miles west of the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $704 million, or $25143/sf, for the 280,000-square-foot office property at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The Louisville, Colo, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Crain’s Chicago Business FullG Capital has paid about $55 million, or $308,988/room, for the 178-room Talbot Hotel in Chicago The Toronto real estate firm purchased the property from an investor group comprised of Sterling Bay Co, Conlon...
Commercial Observer AHRC New York City is offering for sale the development site at 32-03 and 31-17 39th Ave in Queens, NY The New York nonprofit that works with people with developmental disabilities has hired Denham Wolf Real Estate Services to...
Crain’s Chicago Business Edelman has agreed to lease 92,000 square feet at the Gogo Building, an 860,000-sf office property in Chicago The public relations firm’s lease is for 15 years It is relocating from 200 East Randolph St, which is...
REJournals A venture of Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur has broken ground on the 227-room Godfrey Hotel in Detroit It is slated for completion in 2023 Oxford Capital, of Chicago, and Hunter Pasteur, of Farmington Hills, Mich, are building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Metropolitan Partnership Ltd is offering for sale the 419-unit 10 Light apartment property in downtown Baltimore The Vienna, Va, company has hired Avison Young to market the property The brokerage is...