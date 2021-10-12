Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer PMC Property Group has secured $155 million of financing against the 331-unit Riverwalk apartment project in Philadelphia New York Community Bank provided the loan, which has a 10-year term and a coupon of less than 3 percent...
Dallas Morning News Koa Partners has purchased the two-building Amber Trail Corporate Park in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not undisclosed price JLL brokered the deal Lincoln Property Co has been hired to manage the 150,000-squre-foot...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that includes State Street Corp and M-M Properties has bought International Plaza III, a 350,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The partnership bought the 13-story property...
Kansas City Business Journal Opus Group has broken ground on the first building at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, Mo The 166 million-square-foot property is being built on behalf of Hallmark Cards Inc It is expected to cost $985...
Orlando Business Journal A joint venture of American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development wants to add more units to the Deseo Grande apartment property, which is currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The venture already is building 365...
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp has plans to develop a 25-story luxury apartment building with 268 units in Dallas’ Uptown area The developer wants to build the property near its 255-room Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel on Fairmont...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...