Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Carlyle Group has paid $34 million, or $850,000/unit, for the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts in Brooklyn, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the residential property from Freo Group, which had acquired it in January 2020...
The Real Deal Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $300 million of financing against Solar Carve Tower, a 160,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Aurora Capital Associates and...
The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale four apartment properties with 109 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or $549,451/unit, for the 10-unit property at...
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
Real Estate NJ Cammeby’s International has paid $205 million, or $170,833/unit, for the 120-unit Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments in Linden, NJ The New York investor bought the property from an unidentified family office The Kislak Co brokered...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Commercial Observer AHRC New York City is offering for sale the development site at 32-03 and 31-17 39th Ave in Queens, NY The New York nonprofit that works with people with developmental disabilities has hired Denham Wolf Real Estate Services to...