Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Tandem Diabetes has agreed to lease 182,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at the 350,000-sf Del Mar Corporate Centre in San Diego The medical device company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while the landlord, Kilroy...
The Real Deal Orchard Technologies has signed a lease for 107,000 square feet at 195 Broadway, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The homebuilding startup’s lease is for 10 years It will occupy a portion of the 24th floor, as well as...
Rialto Capital Advisors is leading a ranking of most-active buyers of CMBS conduit B-pieces through the first nine months of the year But KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners was the most active retainer of horizontal risk from conduit deals...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States grew by $6074 billion, or 15 percent during the second quarter, to $398 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Commercial Observer Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has signed a 16-year lease for 163,750 square feet at 17xM, a 330,000-sf office project in Washington, DC The law firm will anchor the development, at 1700 M St, which is expected to break ground later...
Crain’s Chicago Business Edelman has agreed to lease 92,000 square feet at the Gogo Building, an 860,000-sf office property in Chicago The public relations firm’s lease is for 15 years It is relocating from 200 East Randolph St, which is...
Bisnow The US Securities and Exchange Commission has signed a lease for 12 million square feet of headquarters space at 60 New York Ave NE, which currently is under construction in Washington, DC The agency plans on relocating operations from its...