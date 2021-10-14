Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $842 million CMBS loan against the Square One Mall in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, which was slated to mature in January, has been extended by five years to January 2027 The loan, securitized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...
Hartz Mountain Industries in recent months had offered to pay off a troubled $80 million CMBS loan against its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, only to have that bid rejected by the loan's special servicer It's now hired a...
Rialto Capital Advisors is leading a ranking of most-active buyers of CMBS conduit B-pieces through the first nine months of the year But KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners was the most active retainer of horizontal risk from conduit deals...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
The $16564 million CMBS loan against the Computer Associates headquarters complex in Islandia, NY, finally has been resolved, through its sale to a venture that is said to include Taconic Capital Partners The transaction's $4155 million of gross...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments plunged by another 646 percent last month to $2875 billion, according to Trepp LLC That’s the lowest volume of delinquency...
Regions Bank has struck a deal to buy Sabal Capital Partners’ lending and mortgage servicing operation, bolstering its real estate capital markets operation Sabal, a Pasadena, Calif, lender, specializes in the small-balance sector, meaning it...