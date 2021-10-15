Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Opus Group has broken ground on Sanctuary Business Center, a 137,178-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Xylite Street NE and County Road J West, about...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
Commercial Observer Harbor Group International has secured $558 million of financing to help fund its $760 million, or $87360/sf, purchase of 51 West 52nd St, an 870,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Sears Financial Corp has broken ground on the Alexander, a 209-unit apartment property in Marana, Ariz The Tucson, Ariz, company is building the property at 3915 West Aerie Drive, about 12 miles northwest of downtown...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Bisnow Bank of America has provided $69 million of construction financing against a 198-unit apartment project in Bethesda, Md Washington Property Co, a Bethesda real estate company, is developing the 22-story property and plans to break ground on...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Real Estate NJ Peloton Interactive has signed a lease for 840,000 square feet at the 41 million-sf Linden Logistics Center in Linden, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan A venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Development and PGIM Real...