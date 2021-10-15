Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought Waterview 190, a 230,000-square-foot office property next to the University of Texas – Dallas campus The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the two-building property, at 17655 and...
Dallas Morning News Davis Development has purchased more than 11 acres in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for a pair of multifamily projects The development site, north of State Highway 121 and west of Alma Road, is part of the 2,200-acre...
Dallas Morning News Koa Partners has purchased the two-building Amber Trail Corporate Park in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not undisclosed price JLL brokered the deal Lincoln Property Co has been hired to manage the 150,000-squre-foot...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on an 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The massive property will house the 150,000-square-foot Arlington Convention Center and will include 260,000 sf of meeting space...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that includes State Street Corp and M-M Properties has bought International Plaza III, a 350,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The partnership bought the 13-story property...
Crain’s Chicago Business Kinship Capital is offering for sale the 483,497-square-foot office building at 225 West Washington St in Chicago Cushman & Wakefield has the listing Kinship, the investment arm of the Searle family, had brought...
The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale four apartment properties with 109 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or $549,451/unit, for the 10-unit property at...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...