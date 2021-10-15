Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hamilton Zanze has lined up $399 million of Freddie Mac financing against Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided the loan It has a 10-year term and requires only interest...
The Real Deal A venture of Monadnock Development, the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corp and the Master Group is planning to build a 360-unit affordable-housing project in Staten Island, NY The property is being planned for a vacant lot...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Real Estate NJ Peloton Interactive has signed a lease for 840,000 square feet at the 41 million-sf Linden Logistics Center in Linden, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan A venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Development and PGIM Real...
Boston Business Journal Herb Chambers has agreed to pay $205 million, or $232,47/sf, for the 88,182-square-foot office building at 400 Mystic Ave in the Boston suburb of Medford, Mass The automobile dealership is buying the property from Eastern...
CBRE has provided $242 million of Freddie Mac financing to help facilitate the purchase, by a Harbert Management Corp fund, of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The loan is said to be the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...