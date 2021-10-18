Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Yahee Technologies, an e-commerce company, has agreed to fully lease the 199,500-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction at 1532 South Vineyard Ave in Ontario, Calif, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles Duke...
Commercial Observer Developer George Rigas has filed plans to build a 77-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The eight-story building, at 2905 West 17th St in the borough’s Coney Island area, will include 90 parking spaces The development...
Denver Business Journal Riverpoint Partners LLC has filed plans to build a 146-unit apartment property at 2711 West 27th Ave in Denver The five-story property will sit next to the 203-unit Decatur Point apartment property that the local developer...
A venture of CA Industrial and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Indy South Logistics Center, a 708,000-square-foot industrial property in Greenwood, Ind CA, of Chicago, and Clarion, of New York, are building the property at 955 North Graham...
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Opus Group has broken ground on Sanctuary Business Center, a 137,178-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Xylite Street NE and County Road J West, about...
The Real Deal A venture of Monadnock Development, the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corp and the Master Group is planning to build a 360-unit affordable-housing project in Staten Island, NY The property is being planned for a vacant lot...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Sears Financial Corp has broken ground on the Alexander, a 209-unit apartment property in Marana, Ariz The Tucson, Ariz, company is building the property at 3915 West Aerie Drive, about 12 miles northwest of downtown...