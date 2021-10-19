Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rockpoint Group has paid $158 million, or $518,033/unit, for the 305-unit apartment property at 500 Ocean Ave in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the property from...
Commercial Observer Sound Point Capital has provided $415 million of financing against the 103,060-square-foot office building at 411 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn Cushman & Wakefield and Mission Capital Advisors arranged the loan Acram...
A venture of Bioscience Properties Inc and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $413 million, or $44468/sf, for Sorrento Heights, a 92,875-square-foot office property in San Diego Bioscience Properties, of Solana Beach, Calif, and Harrison...
South Florida Business Journal Allstate Investments has sold the Palm Gate Plaza, a 57,070-square-foot retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $125 million, or about $21903/sf The West Palm Beach company sold the property, on 487 acres at 3899...
South Florida Business Journal IM Data Centers has paid $158 million, or about $17493/sf, for a 90,320-square-foot data center at 100 NE 80th Terrace in Miami The Sunrise, Fla, company bought the property from an affiliate of Florida East Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Livingston Street Capital has paid $56 million, or $320,000/unit, for the 175-unit Olea at Nocatee Apartments in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Jacksonville, Fla The Radnor, Pa, real...
A venture of Arden Group and Vesta Realty Partners has acquired the Solutionreach building, a 145,646-square-foot office property in Lehi, Utah Arden, of Philadelphia, and Vesta, of Salt Lake City, purchased the property from a venture of Gardner Co...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $64 million, or $241,509/unit, for Delano, a 265-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from S2 Capital of Dallas, which had bought it in 2019...
Dallas Morning News Talon Private Capital has bought 2626 Cole, a 121,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Bellevue, Wash, investor purchased the nine-story property from a venture of Partners Group and Accesso, a pair of...