Log In or Subscribe to read more
Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $71 million of financing against Wildhorse, a 188-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The financing allowed the property’s owner, Great Lakes Capital of South Bend, Ind, to retire construction...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $84 million, or $411,765/unit, for the 204-unit Rockwell apartment property in Berlin, Mass, about 40 miles west of Boston The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...
Orlando Business Journal Arbah Capital has teamed with Hampshire Stateside to buy Siemens Quadrangle III, a 226,548-square-foot office building in Orlando Real Capital Solutions sold the four-story property, which sits on 1406 acres at 11842...
Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to pay $500 million for a 40 percent stake in the agency-lending and servicing business of Greystone, broadening its capital-raising capabilities to include loans from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the US Department...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital, which was formed earlier this year through Meridian Capital Group's acquisition of Barings Multifamily Capital, is on track to originate $15 billion of multifamily loans this year Meanwhile, it's planning to build a...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $45 million of construction financing for an ultra-luxury residential condominium property in the historic Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The 32-unit property, the Regent at Eastover, is being developed by the...
Dallas Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp has secured a $250 million loan against 1201 Lake Robbins Drive, an 808,000-square-foot office building the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The lender was not identified The 10-year loan pays...