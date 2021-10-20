Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mike Smith, a 30-year industry veteran, is joining Newmark as executive vice president and market leader of its Northwest region, effective Nov 8 He most recently was Northwest regional managing principal and president of the Western region for...
Newmark has hired Nick DiPaolo as executive vice president and market leader of its downtown Los Angeles office DiPaolo is charged with overseeing tenant and landlord relations, global corporate services, capital markets, valuation and advisory, as...
Capital One has added three agency-lending executives, beefing up its capabilities in the Tampa, Fla, Washington, DC, and Mountain West regions All three were hired from Berkadia They are: Jonathan Pratt, previously managing director at Berkadia,...
Nick Pappas has joined Newmark Group as senior managing director of its lodging capital markets group, while Parker Sherrill has joined as director as part of an expansion that has resulted in the establishment of three new offices – in Los...
David Greenburg has joined Square Mile Capital Management as principal and is charged with overseeing lending in New York, New England and the Midwest Greenburg joins the investment manager’s commercial real estate debt platform from UBS...
AJ Hammond, a credit officer with Voya Investment Management’s real estate finance group, has joined Trez Capital as vice president of originations in its Atlanta office While at Voya, Hammond handled third-party reporting and helped negotiate...
Thorofare Capital Inc has opened an office in Dallas and hired Jonathan D Hart as director of originations to staff it The office becomes the Los Angeles alternative lender’s fourth In June, it had opened an office – its second...
First Washington Realty Inc has named Mary Rottler chief operating officer, effective in November Rottler joins the Bethesda, Md, investment manager from Seritage Growth Properties, where she too held the post of chief operating officer She joined...
Dune Real Estate Partners has named Elizabeth Burban to the newly created post of chief administrative officer of investments, where she’ll oversee the day-to-day operations of the investment manager’s investment sourcing, asset and...