Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $84 million, or $411,765/unit, for the 204-unit Rockwell apartment property in Berlin, Mass, about 40 miles west of Boston The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans on constructing a 650,000-square-foot laboratory building in Boston The 13-story property is being planned for a 11-acre parcel in the city’s Seaport District, next to the 601...
Orlando Business Journal Arbah Capital has teamed with Hampshire Stateside to buy Siemens Quadrangle III, a 226,548-square-foot office building in Orlando Real Capital Solutions sold the four-story property, which sits on 1406 acres at 11842...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies will start work soon on the 639 La Brea mixed-use development in Los Angeles The local investment company is building the eight-story property at 639 La Brea Ave, about five miles west of the city’s downtown It will...
Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to pay $500 million for a 40 percent stake in the agency-lending and servicing business of Greystone, broadening its capital-raising capabilities to include loans from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the US Department...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital, which was formed earlier this year through Meridian Capital Group's acquisition of Barings Multifamily Capital, is on track to originate $15 billion of multifamily loans this year Meanwhile, it's planning to build a...