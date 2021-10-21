Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their skyward trajectory, climbing another 224 percent in September, putting them 1244 percent higher on the year so far and 1614 percent greater than they were a...
Crain’s Chicago Business RT Specialty has agreed to lease 83,228 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago The insurance agency will more than double the size of its previous lease, for 38,000 sf at the nearby 500 West...
As much as $5 billion of equity has been raised so far this year through the structured tax-deferred exchange market, putting it on track to top $6 billion of capital for the full year, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That obliterates the...
Rentvcom Yahee Technologies, an e-commerce company, has agreed to fully lease the 199,500-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction at 1532 South Vineyard Ave in Ontario, Calif, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles Duke...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in September by $16/unit, or 1 percent from the previous month to $1,558/unit That's the smallest monthly increase since last May, when they grew by only $12/unit, or 08 percent, according to Yardi...
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Real Estate NJ Peloton Interactive has signed a lease for 840,000 square feet at the 41 million-sf Linden Logistics Center in Linden, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan A venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Development and PGIM Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...
Tenants signed 87 million square feet of leases in Manhattan in the third quarter, the largest total since the fourth quarter of 2019, according to CBRE That was a 104 percent increase from the second quarter, but remains 5 percent below the...